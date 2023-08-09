Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering Start Smart Soccer for ages 3-5. The program is a parent/child instructional program led by an instructor once a week for six weeks at the Warren County Recreation Complex, located at 840 US Hwy. 158 Bypass, Warrenton.
The fee is $15 and includes a soccer ball for each child. The registration deadline is Sept. 6 (there is limited space). There are two class options:
• Option 1: Wednesdays, Sept. 13-Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m.
• Option 2: Thursdays, Sept. 14-Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.
Registration can be completed:
• Online at https://www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office, located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or to register, visit the website or call the office at 252-257-2272.
