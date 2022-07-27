Registration is now open for Fall Youth Sports Leagues for Warren County Parks and Recreation. Cheerleading, soccer, flag football, and tackle football are being offered.
Register by Aug. 8 for cheerleading, youth soccer, or flag football for $10.
• Cheerleading: Ages 6-12
• Flag Football: Ages 6-12
• Soccer: Ages 5-18 (Registration for Start Smart Soccer for ages 3-5 will be Aug. 1-31.)
Register by Aug. 1 for tackle football for $15. Warren County will accept registration for ages 10-12 to compile a team to play in the Halifax-Northampton Youth Football League. This league requires a physical, and the form can be obtained from the Parks and Recreation office at time of registration or by requesting it in advance to be emailed. Physical forms must be completed and submitted to the Parks and Recreation office by Aug. 1.
Registration can be completed:
• Online at https://www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office, 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
Special registration dates at the Parks and Recreation Office:
• Thursday, July 21, until 7 p.m.
• Saturday, July 30, 9-11:30 a.m.
• Monday, Aug. 1, until 7 p.m.
For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Recreation website or call the office at 252-257-2272.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.