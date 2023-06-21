Monday, Jun 5
Tee Ball
W.C Houndsmen 4 0 2 0 0 – 6
Tarheel Tire 5 0 5 0 5 – 15
W.C. Houndsmen (6)
Piper Holtzman 2 hits, Liam Spence 2 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits
Tarheel Tire (15)
Ryder Harmon 3 hits, Sawyer Kelly 3 hits, Peyton Bice 3 hits, Cameron Choplin 3 hits, Micah Garcia 3 hits, Morgan Kennedy 3 hits, Cameron Edmonds 2 hits, Grier Bolton 2 hits, Brylee Newsome 2 hits
C3 Farm & Timber 0 0 0 – 0
Abbott Construction 4 5 5 – 13
C3 Farm & Timber (0)
No players with more than 1 hit
Abbott Construction (14)
Lily Orr 3 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 3 hits, Harper Abbott 3 hits, Zavion Hymon 3 hits, Alexis Pegram 3 hits, Zionna Alexander 3 hits, Jaqeim Oliver 2 hits, Dylan Hargrove 2 hits, Santiago Guevara 2 hits.
9&10 Baseball
Arcola Logging 2 5 5 – 12
Coolie Nation 5 2 2 – 9
Arcola Logging (12)
Tyler Grissom 1 hit, Andrew Black 1 hit, Finn Bolton 1 hit
Coolie Nation (9)
Carson Huggins 1 hit
11-13 Baseball
Gregory W. Harris Hauling 5 5 5 – 15
Baldie’s Barbershop 0 5 0 – 5
Gregory W. Harris Hauling (15)
Adrian Burwell 2 hits, Gregory Small 1 hit, Levi Harris 1 hit, Messiah Alston 1 hit, Caylen Hopkins 1 hit
Baldie’s Barbershop (5)
Christin Adams 1 hit, Ca’Ron Perry 1 hit
Tuesday, June 6
Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)
Union Level Land & Timber 1 2 2 2 0 – 7
Lawrence & Perry BBQ 0 1 4 5 3 – 13
Union Level Land & Timber (7)
Madison Peoples 3 hits, Reagan Dodson 2 hits, Airyana Henry 2 hits, Myiah Settles 2 hits, Haven Carter-Abernathy 1 hit, Adora Donati 1 hit, Aubery Evans 1 hit, Hanalee Antill 1 hit
Lawrence & Perry BBQ (13)
Hallie Gardner 3 hits, Emerson Kelly 3 hits, Jamaya Oliver 2 hits, Klecy Carter 2 hits, Mya Edmonds 2 hits, Maci Choplin 1 hit, Adalynn Harmon 1 hit, Skylar Rudd 1 hit, Madison Kennedy 1 hit
11-13 Baseball
Gregory W. Harris Hauling 5 5 5 – 15
Baldie’s Barbershop 5 0 2 – 7
Gregory W. Harris Hauling (15)
Levi Harris 2 hits, Caylen Hopkins 1 hit, Jermare Kearney 1 hit
Baldie’s Barbershop (7)
Cole Donati 1 hit, Devin Hargrove 1 hit
Wednesday, June 7
Tee Ball
Rendi’s Lost by Forfeit
Aycock Auto Won by Forfeit
Abbott Construction 1 0 4 0 – 5
A&S Pest 4 4 4 X – 12
Abbott Construction (5)
Harper Abbott 3 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 2 hits, Zavion Hymon 2 hits
A&S Pest (12)
David Bacon 3 hits, Neveah Williams 3 hits, Jaxon Russell 3 hits, Andrell Macklin 3 hits, Micah Abernathy 2 hits, Brian Hicks 2 hits, Taaj Burwell 2 hits, Landon Richardson 2 hits, London Hargrove 2 hits
10-13 Softball
Lake Country Retrievers Won by Forfeit
Macon Mini Storage Lost by Forfeit
Henderson-Vance 5 5 5 – 15
Blaylock Funeral Home 4 5 1 – 11
Thursday, June 8
Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)
First Citizens 3 0 2 1 5 – 11
Lions Club 1 0 1 0 3 – 5
First Citizens (11)
Weston Brauer 3 hits, Jasiah Harrison 2 hits, Charlie Peoples 2 hits, K’Von Bailey 2 hits, Ryan Scott 2 hits, Deon Howard 1 hit, Ja’Keem Hinton 1 hit
Lions Club (5)
Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Jase Jessup 1 hit, Levi Endecott 1 hit, Tucker Harris 1 hit, Neal Seaman 1 hit
Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)
Parham’s Automotive 1 0 4 5 0 – 10
Lawrence & Perry BBQ 1 5 1 5 4 – 16
Parham’s Automotive (10)
Z’Ryah Hymon 3 hits, Hailey Richardson 2 hits, Journi Burnette 2 hits, Amani Brame 2 hits, Sadie Ely 1 hit, Cali Richardson 1 hit
Lawrence & Perry BBQ (16)
Adalynn Harmon 2 hits, Skylar Rudd 2 hits, Klecy Carter 2 hits, Hallie Gardner 1 hit, Emerson Kelly 1 hit, Saleena Daise 1 hit, Mya Edmonds 1 hit, Madison Kennedy 1 hit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.