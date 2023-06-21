Monday, Jun 5

Tee Ball

W.C Houndsmen  4  0  2  0  0  – 6

Tarheel Tire  5  0  5  0  5 – 15

W.C. Houndsmen (6)

Piper Holtzman 2 hits, Liam Spence 2 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits

Tarheel Tire (15)

Ryder Harmon 3 hits, Sawyer Kelly 3 hits, Peyton Bice 3 hits, Cameron Choplin 3 hits, Micah Garcia 3 hits, Morgan Kennedy 3 hits, Cameron Edmonds 2 hits, Grier Bolton 2 hits, Brylee Newsome 2 hits

C3 Farm & Timber 0  0  0 – 0

Abbott Construction 4  5  5 – 13

C3 Farm & Timber (0)

No players with more than 1 hit

Abbott Construction (14)

Lily Orr 3 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 3 hits, Harper Abbott 3 hits, Zavion Hymon 3 hits, Alexis Pegram 3 hits, Zionna Alexander 3 hits, Jaqeim Oliver 2 hits, Dylan Hargrove 2 hits, Santiago Guevara 2 hits.

9&10 Baseball

Arcola Logging 2  5  5 – 12

Coolie Nation 5  2  2  – 9

Arcola Logging (12)

Tyler Grissom 1 hit, Andrew Black 1 hit, Finn Bolton 1 hit

Coolie Nation (9)

Carson Huggins 1 hit

11-13 Baseball

Gregory W. Harris Hauling 5  5  5 – 15

Baldie’s Barbershop 0  5  0  – 5

Gregory W. Harris Hauling (15)

Adrian Burwell 2 hits, Gregory Small 1 hit, Levi Harris 1 hit, Messiah Alston 1 hit, Caylen Hopkins 1 hit

Baldie’s Barbershop (5)

Christin Adams 1 hit, Ca’Ron Perry 1 hit

Tuesday, June 6

Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)

Union Level Land & Timber 1  2  2  2  0  – 7

Lawrence & Perry BBQ 0  1  4  5  3 – 13

Union Level Land & Timber (7)

Madison Peoples 3 hits, Reagan Dodson 2 hits, Airyana Henry 2 hits, Myiah Settles 2 hits, Haven Carter-Abernathy 1 hit, Adora Donati 1 hit, Aubery Evans 1 hit, Hanalee Antill 1 hit

Lawrence & Perry BBQ (13)

Hallie Gardner 3 hits, Emerson Kelly 3 hits, Jamaya Oliver 2 hits, Klecy Carter 2 hits, Mya Edmonds 2 hits, Maci Choplin 1 hit, Adalynn Harmon 1 hit, Skylar Rudd 1 hit, Madison Kennedy 1 hit

11-13 Baseball

Gregory W. Harris Hauling 5  5  5 – 15

Baldie’s Barbershop 5  0  2  – 7

Gregory W. Harris Hauling (15)

Levi Harris 2 hits, Caylen Hopkins 1 hit, Jermare Kearney 1 hit

Baldie’s Barbershop (7)

Cole Donati 1 hit, Devin Hargrove 1 hit

Wednesday, June 7

Tee Ball

Rendi’s Lost by Forfeit

Aycock Auto Won by Forfeit

Abbott Construction 1  0  4  0  – 5

A&S Pest 4  4  4  X   – 12

Abbott Construction (5)

Harper Abbott 3 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 2 hits, Zavion Hymon 2 hits

A&S Pest (12)

David Bacon 3 hits, Neveah Williams 3 hits, Jaxon Russell 3 hits, Andrell Macklin 3 hits, Micah Abernathy 2 hits, Brian Hicks 2 hits, Taaj Burwell 2 hits, Landon Richardson 2 hits, London Hargrove 2 hits

10-13 Softball

Lake Country Retrievers Won by Forfeit

Macon Mini Storage Lost by Forfeit

Henderson-Vance 5  5  5  – 15

Blaylock Funeral Home 4  5  1 – 11

Thursday, June 8

Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)

First Citizens 3  0  2  1  5 – 11

Lions Club 1  0  1  0  3 – 5

First Citizens (11)

Weston Brauer 3 hits, Jasiah Harrison 2 hits, Charlie Peoples 2 hits, K’Von Bailey 2 hits, Ryan Scott 2 hits, Deon Howard 1 hit, Ja’Keem Hinton 1 hit

Lions Club (5)

Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Jase Jessup 1 hit, Levi Endecott 1 hit, Tucker Harris 1 hit, Neal Seaman 1 hit

Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)

Parham’s Automotive 1  0  4  5  0 – 10

Lawrence & Perry BBQ 1  5  1  5  4  – 16

Parham’s Automotive (10)

Z’Ryah Hymon 3 hits, Hailey Richardson 2 hits, Journi Burnette 2 hits, Amani Brame 2 hits, Sadie Ely 1 hit, Cali Richardson 1 hit

Lawrence & Perry BBQ (16)

Adalynn Harmon 2 hits, Skylar Rudd 2 hits, Klecy Carter 2 hits, Hallie Gardner 1 hit, Emerson Kelly 1 hit, Saleena Daise 1 hit, Mya Edmonds 1 hit, Madison Kennedy 1 hit

 