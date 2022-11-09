Tuesday, November 1

 

6-9 Flag Football

Panthers Lost by Forfeit

Cowboys  Won by Forfeit

 

10-12 Flag Football

BuccaneersWon by Forfeit

FalconsLost by Forfeit

 

 

Wednesday, November 2

 

5-7 Soccer

Dynamo 4

Galaxy 2

Dynamo (4)

Sawyer Kelly 2 goals, Carson Smiley 1 goal, Clinton Crissman 1 goal

Galaxy (2)

Nathaniel Messner, Jasiah Harrrison

 

8-10 Soccer

Fire3

Sounders3

Fire (3)

Bruno Luna 3 goals

Sounders (0)

No goals scored

 

 

Thursday, October 27

 

11-13 Soccer

Freedom 4

Revolution 0

Freedom (4)

Mackenzie Holtzman 2 goals, Waldo Rojas 1 goal, Fernando Mejia 1 goal

Revolution (0)

No goals scored

 

Upcoming Games

Thursday, November 10

 

11-13 Soccer

6:30 p.m.: Revolution vs. Freedom, Jaycees Field