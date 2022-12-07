Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State in CFP “Final Four”
Undefeated and top-ranked Georgia and Michigan, the only two 13-0 teams, grabbed the top spots in the College Football Playoff. One-loss TCU and Ohio State, 12-1 and 11-1 respectively, are the third and fourth seeds in football’s “Final Four.”
Georgia has been the dominant team for the last two seasons and has the 2022 SEC Championship to add to their 2021 National Championship. Since the start of 2021, the Bulldogs are 27-1. Ohio State was ranked second most of the year before getting blown out by Michigan two weeks ago. The Buckeyes will be primed to redeem themselves against a young, but talented Dawg team.
Michigan looked great in dispatching a 9-4 Purdue team to win the Big Ten title. But, in reality, they won it a week earlier in Columbus. No. 3 TCU lost a thriller in overtime to Kansas State. A poor ball spot near the goal line may have cost TCU the Big 12 crown. The Horned Frogs finished 11-1 and have a monumental challenge against Michigan.
Both semifinal games are Dec. 31. (FIESTA) TCU will face Michigan in an afternoon game in Phoenix with (PEACH) Georgia meeting Ohio State in the nightcap in Atlanta.
Other games featuring the other four New Year’s Six bowls are: ORANGE: Clemson vs. Tennessee; SUGAR: Alabama vs. Kansas State; COTTON: Tulane vs. Southern Cal; and the ROSE: Utah vs. Penn State.
Bowl games for the other ACC teams: HOLIDAY: North Carolina vs. Oregon; DUKE’S MAYO: N.C. State vs. Maryland; GASPARILLO: Wake Forest vs. Missouri; BIRMINGHAM: East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina; GATOR: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina; SUN: Pitt vs. UCLA. Also, CITRUS: LSU vs. Purdue; MILITARY: Duke vs. Central Florida; and CELEBRATION: N.C. Central vs. Jackson State.
There are no ACC games next week, so TOFF will take his annual post-season week off. See you back here in a couple of weeks.
THE FINAL CFP TOP TEN RANKINGS: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. Ohio State 5. Alabama 6. Tennessee 7. Clemson 8. Utah 9. Kansas State 10. Southern Cal. Also: 13. Florida State 19. South Carolina 23, N.C. State.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2022
