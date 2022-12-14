A Holiday Hoopla Camp is being offered by Warren County Parks and Recreation for ages 8-12 at the John Graham Gym, located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
Youth can be registered for one or both of the following options:
• Wednesday, Dec. 21: Fee of $10 includes lunch and a field trip
• Thursday, Dec. 22: Fee of $5 includes opportunity for the jump castle
Both options are from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and will provide the opportunity for organized games, crafts and other activities.
Transportation is available for Warren County residents only. Families who need transportation to camp should indicate that upon registration.
Registration must be completed by Dec. 14. Register online at https://www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation. Registration can also be completed in-person at the Parks and Recreation Office located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or to register, visit the Warren County website at www.warrencountync.com or call the Parks and Recreation office at 252-257-2272.
