In a defensive battle that lasted more than three hours, Warren County’s Eagles topped visiting Oxford Webb, 22-6, Friday night.
In a long, very physical game, the Eagles’ defense was better than their 2-A rivals. The Eagles’ running attack was good enough to secure the win. But the win came with a price. Warren County lost several of their most experienced players, including TB Noah Dortch, who had a touchdown run and a pair of two-point PATs before suffering an injury. The game was delayed for thirty minutes while the EMTs tended to Dortch. This injury came midway through the third quarter.
After Webb controlled the ball for nine minutes in the opening quarter, Warren County completely took over in the second quarter. Speedster Jerrell Bryant scored from 20 yards out, and Dortch added the PAT run to give the Eagles an 8-0 lead early in the quarter.
Warren County then recovered an onside kick and scored three minutes later on Dortch’s run and PAT tally. Midway through the third quarter the Eagles added another score on a three-yard keeper by QB Najah Williams to give the home team a 22-0 cushion.
Webb, who lost to 4-A Roxboro Person a week earlier, took advantage of two Warren County personal foul penalties on their next possession, one offsetting an interception by the Eagles. The Warriors, playing without their starting quarterback, got on the board with a QB keeper, but missed the PAT, making the final score 22-6.
The Eagles sealed the victory with a pair of interceptions from Tyler Wharton, returning one to the Webb 10. Wharton had a pick-six the previous week against Vance County, and now has three in two games.
For Webb, now 0-2, they will host Bunn on Friday night. Warren County will have their conference opener against Wilson Prep at the Eagles’ Nest at 7 p.m. They key for the Eagles is their health after two physical games.
NEXT GAME: Wilson Prep, Friday night, 7 p.m. at the Eagles’ Nest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.