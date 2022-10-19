Registration is open until Nov. 3 for youth basketball clinics which will be held on Saturdays, Nov. 5-19, at the John Graham Gym, located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton. Space is limited.
The clinics are $10 per child and will focus on skills and drills to work on development and motor skills.
Clinic options are as follows:
• Option 1: 7/8 years old at 1 p.m.
• Option 2: 9/10 years old at 2 p.m.
• Option 3: 11/12 years old at 3 p.m.
Registration can be completed:
• Online at https://www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office, 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or register, visit the website or call the office at 252-257-2272.
Parks & Recreation is also seeking volunteer coaches for youth basketball season. Submit volunteer application and background check online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.
