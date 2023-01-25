Wednesday, January 18

6-8 Basketball

Tarheels 0  2  0  1 – 3

Wolfpack 1 3 6 0—10

Tarheels (3)Warre

Gavin Quinitchette 2 pts, Jordan Graham 1 pt

Wolfpack (10)

Briston Shearin 6 pts, Sentel Burchette 2 pts, Jakeem Hinton 2 pts

11-13 Basketball

Hornets  1  7  8  11 – 27

Lakers 7  3  8  6 – 24

Hornets (27)

Elijah Stevenson 14 pts, LaJavion Bullock 4 pts, Mikai Braxton 4 pts, Andrew Lassiter 2 pts, Zy’Liah Lynch 2 pts, Jayden Cheek 1 pt

Lakers (24)

Kaevion Mills 10 pts, Ca’Ron Perry 4 pts, Caiden Rudd 4 pts, Jassod Richardson 2 pts, Dallas Rudd 2 pts

Thursday, January 19

6-8 Basketball

Blue Devils 0  2  2  10 – 14

Tarheels 1  2  2  1 – 6

Blue Devils (14)

Elijah Gibson 12 pts, Omar Bartolo 2 pts

Tarheels (6)

Jordan Graham 2 pts, Corey Spruill 2 pts, Cadrian Durham 1 pt, Langston Green 1 pt

9&10 Basketball

Bulls 1  3  2  3 – 9

Thunder 4  2  0  1 – 7

Bulls (9)

Zeayr Miles 4 pts, Mason Lynch 2 pts, Austin Poindexter 2 pts, Andrew Black 1 pt

Thunder (7)

Ejay Smith 3 pts, Zakee Jones 2 pts, Jermare Kearney 2 pts

Upcoming Schedule

Games are played in the John Graham Gym.

Thursday, January 26

6-8 Basketball

6:30 p.m.: Wolfpack vs. Tarheels

9&10 Basketball

7:15 p.m.: Warriors vs. Bulls

Monday, January 30

9&10 Basketball

6:30 p.m.: Thunder vs. Magic

11-13 Basketball

7:15 p.m.: Lakers vs. Hornets

Wednesday,

February 1

6-8 Basketball

6:30 p.m.: Blue Devils vs. Wolfpack

9&10 Basketball

7:15 p.m.: Magic vs. Warriors

11-13 Basketball

8 p.m.: Celtics vs. Hornets