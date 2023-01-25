Wednesday, January 18
6-8 Basketball
Tarheels 0 2 0 1 – 3
Wolfpack 1 3 6 0—10
Tarheels (3)Warre
Gavin Quinitchette 2 pts, Jordan Graham 1 pt
Wolfpack (10)
Briston Shearin 6 pts, Sentel Burchette 2 pts, Jakeem Hinton 2 pts
11-13 Basketball
Hornets 1 7 8 11 – 27
Lakers 7 3 8 6 – 24
Hornets (27)
Elijah Stevenson 14 pts, LaJavion Bullock 4 pts, Mikai Braxton 4 pts, Andrew Lassiter 2 pts, Zy’Liah Lynch 2 pts, Jayden Cheek 1 pt
Lakers (24)
Kaevion Mills 10 pts, Ca’Ron Perry 4 pts, Caiden Rudd 4 pts, Jassod Richardson 2 pts, Dallas Rudd 2 pts
Thursday, January 19
6-8 Basketball
Blue Devils 0 2 2 10 – 14
Tarheels 1 2 2 1 – 6
Blue Devils (14)
Elijah Gibson 12 pts, Omar Bartolo 2 pts
Tarheels (6)
Jordan Graham 2 pts, Corey Spruill 2 pts, Cadrian Durham 1 pt, Langston Green 1 pt
9&10 Basketball
Bulls 1 3 2 3 – 9
Thunder 4 2 0 1 – 7
Bulls (9)
Zeayr Miles 4 pts, Mason Lynch 2 pts, Austin Poindexter 2 pts, Andrew Black 1 pt
Thunder (7)
Ejay Smith 3 pts, Zakee Jones 2 pts, Jermare Kearney 2 pts
Upcoming Schedule
Games are played in the John Graham Gym.
Thursday, January 26
6-8 Basketball
6:30 p.m.: Wolfpack vs. Tarheels
9&10 Basketball
7:15 p.m.: Warriors vs. Bulls
Monday, January 30
9&10 Basketball
6:30 p.m.: Thunder vs. Magic
11-13 Basketball
7:15 p.m.: Lakers vs. Hornets
Wednesday,
February 1
6-8 Basketball
6:30 p.m.: Blue Devils vs. Wolfpack
9&10 Basketball
7:15 p.m.: Magic vs. Warriors
11-13 Basketball
8 p.m.: Celtics vs. Hornets
