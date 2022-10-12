Warren County hit the road for the fourth straight game and came home with a convincing 56-6 win over Rocky Mount Prep. This is the fourth time in the last five games the Eagles have topped the 40-point mark.
The Eagles will close the regular season with a pair of home contests. The first will kick off with a rare Saturday afternoon game as Warren County hosts Southeast Halifax. Kickoff is listed for 2 p.m.
LAST FRIDAY’S CONFERENCE RESULTS
Warren County 56, Rocky Mount Prep 6
Weldon 38, Northwest Halifax 20
North Edgecombe 44, Southeast Halifax 34
Wilson Prep 41, KIPP Pride 20
THIS WEEKEND’S GAMES
Weldon at North Edgecombe
Wilson Prep at Northampton
Northwest Halifax at KIPP Pride
*Southeast Halifax at Warren County
* Saturday, 2 p.m.
