Pictured above, Warren County’s Niazerreyah Johnson (10) winds up to pitch as the Eagles face South Granville on the road on April 13, losing by a score of 10-2. Below, Warren County’s Tayjah Cooper (29) tags a Bunn High School runner as the Eagles host the Wildcats on April 15, losing by a score of 13-3. Warren County hosted Granville Central on Tuesday, April 20, but the final score was not available at press time. The Eagles will face Roanoke Rapids in back-to-back games: April 22 at 6 p.m. on the road and April 27 at 4 p.m. at the WCHS softball diamond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.