There’s no doubt that Warren County has a “front-loaded” schedule this season. The Eagles opened with four away games starting at a now 4-0 Vance County team. Then came a second short trip and close loss at Oxford Webb, 27-20.
The third straight travel date came at conference favorite Wilson Prep. And last Friday night, a fourth straight road game at Northwest Halifax yielded a big 32-6 win.
The Eagles will have a heavy dose of home games the rest of the season and will be favored in most of the games, starting with Weldon (1-1). Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
FRIDAY NIGHT’S SCHEDULE
Weldon at Warren County, 7 p.m.
Northampton at Rocky Mount Prep
Southeast Halifax at KIPP
North Edgecombe at Wilson
RESULTS LAST WEEK
Warren County 32, Northwest 6
KIPP 54, Rocky Mount Prep 6
Southeast 38, Weldon 6
Northampton 20, N. Edgecombe 12
Vance Co. 35, Northern Durham 0
Halifax Academy 63, Howard 22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.