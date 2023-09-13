WCHS football.jpg

IVAN RICHARDSON/The Warren Record

EAGLES DEFEAT VIKINGS—Warren County picked up a strong victory on the road on Friday when the Eagles defeated the Vikings by a score of 32-6. Warren County will be at home this Friday as the Eagles face Weldon at 7 p.m. at the Eagles Nest.

There’s no doubt that Warren County has a “front-loaded” schedule this season.  The Eagles opened with four away games starting at a now 4-0 Vance County team.  Then came a second short trip and close loss at Oxford Webb, 27-20.

The third straight travel date came at conference favorite Wilson Prep.  And last Friday night, a fourth straight road game at Northwest Halifax yielded a big 32-6 win.

The Eagles will have a heavy dose of home games the rest of the season and will be favored in most of the games, starting with Weldon (1-1). Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

FRIDAY NIGHT’S SCHEDULE

Weldon at Warren County, 7 p.m.

Northampton at Rocky Mount Prep

Southeast Halifax at KIPP

North Edgecombe at Wilson

RESULTS LAST WEEK

Warren County 32, Northwest 6

KIPP 54, Rocky Mount Prep 6

Southeast 38, Weldon 6

Northampton 20, N. Edgecombe 12

Vance Co. 35, Northern Durham 0

Halifax Academy 63, Howard 22