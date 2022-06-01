Tuesday, May 24

 

Tee Ball

First Citizens 2 1 5 2 – 10

C3 Farm & Timber 2 0 1 1 – 4

First Citizens (10)

Bryson Stancil 2 hits, Dylan Galarza 2 hits, Ryan Jones 2 hits, Charlie Peoples 2 hits, Daniel Galarza 2 hits, Gracyn Stancil, Deon Howard 1 hit, Ella Powell 1 hit, Cameron Lewis 1 hit, Christian Lewis 1 hit, Aliyah Courtney 1 hit.

C3 Farm & Timber (4)

Brie Campbell 3 hits, Joshua Smithson 3 hits, Siahna Taylor 3 hits, Brennyn Jones 2 hits, Griffin Arrington 2 hits, Joshua Hargrove 2 hits, Kevin Nunez 2 hits, Aleeyah Perry 2 hits

 

V.J. Sykes Enterprises 1 1 0 0 3 – 5

A.M. Newsom Ins. 5 5 1 4 X – 15 

V.J. Sykes Enterprises (5)

Carlos Hargrove 4 hits, Korinna Fagan 4 hits, Whit Stall 3 hits, Tanner Sykes 3 hits, Jameson Fuller 3 hits, Lucy Stall 2 hits, Sebastian Paynter 2 hits, Lanasia Wilson 2 hits, Wyatt Newton 1 hit

A.M. Newsom Ins. (15)

Tyler Richardson 4 hits, Aliyah Hardy 4 hits, Arryn Young 4 hits, Brylee Newsome 4 hits, Zavion Hymon 3 hits, Avery Harris 3 hits, Bryan Fuller 3 hits

 

10-12 Softball

Macon Mini Storage 5 5 2 5 – 17 

Blaylock Funeral Home 5 4 5 4 – 18 

Macon Mini Storage (17)

Ciara Howard 2 hits, MaQuaria Kearsey-Davis 2 hits, Mya Hughes 1 hit, Davis Pegram 1 hit, Avery Seaman 1 hit

Blaylock Funeral Home (18)

A’shayla Hawkins 2 hits, Sayde Young 1 hit, Jayla Alexander 1 hit, Da’najah Burwell 1 hit, Akhari McCormick 1 hit

 

Wednesday, May 25

 

Tee Ball

First Citizens 5 0 5 3 – 13

W.C. Houndsmen 5 0 2 2 – 9

First Citizens (13)

Bryson Stancil 2 hits, Ryan Jones 2 hits, Charlie Peoples 2 hits, Ella Powell 2 hits, Daniel Galarza 2 hits, Dylan Galarza 1 hit, Christian Lewis 1 hit, Gracyn Stancil 1 hit, Aliyah Courtney 1 hit

W.C. Houndsmen (9)

Neal Seaman 2 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits, Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Caroline Holtzmann 2 hits, Damien Henry 2 hits, William Bartholomew 2 hits, Paisleigh Ball 2 hits, Kyleigh Holtzman 1 hit, Emory Perkinson 1 hit, Piper Holtzman 1 hit, Tucker Harris 1 hit, Tyler Carrington 1 hit, Benjamin Daeke 1 hit

 

V.J. Sykes Enterprises 4 5 0 2 0 – 11 

Tarheel Tire 5 5 5 5 – 20

V.J. Sykes Enterprises (11)

Whit Stall 3 hits, Carlos Hargrove 3 hits, Jameson Fuller 3 hits, Tanner Sykes 2 hits, Austin Robertson 2 hits, Lanasia Wilson 2 hits, Wyatt Newton 2 hit, Lucy Stall 1 hit, Sebastian 1 hit, River Lynch 1 hit

Tarheel Tire (20)

Madison Kennedy 3 hits, Cameron Edmonds 3 hits, Monika McCall 3 hits, Ryder Harmon 3 hits, Hallie Gardner 3 hits, Cameron Choplin 3 hits, Lilly Capps 3 hits, Grier Bolton 3 hits, Corbin Steinbach 2 hits, Sawyer Kelly 1 hit, Morgan Kennedy 1 hit

 

7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball

Middleburg Steak & Seafood 5 1 5 5 – 16

Lions Club 3 0 0 0 – 3 

Middleburg Steak & Seafood (16)

Kameron Neal 3 hits, K’Von Bailey 3 hits, Austin Poindexter 2 hits, Benton Blackwell 2 hits, Carson Huggins 2 hits, Clayton Moseley 2 hits, Jasiah Harrison 2 hits, Corey Spruell 1 hit, Kaleb Williams 1 hit

Lions Club (3)

Judson Breedlove 2 hits, Landon Wells 2 hits, Levi Endecott 1 hit, Finn Bolton 1 hit, Briston Shearin 1 hit, John Griggs 1 hit

 

10-12 Baseball 

Warrenton Insurance 0 0 4 4 – 8

Harris Trucking 2 0 1 5 – 8

Warrenton Insurance (8)

Trevor Dennis 1 hit

Harris Trucking (8)

Ogan Har 2 hits, Dawson Harris 1 hit, Blake Richardson 1 hit, Adonis Towns 1 hit, Carter Edmonds 1 hit 

 

 

Upcoming Schedule

 

Wednesday, June 1

 

Tee Ball

6 p.m. C.M. Tucker Lumber vs. Rhasheed Wheeler Inc., Capps Field

7 p.m. C3 Farm & Timber vs. J&J Logging, Capps Field

 

7-9 Coach Pitch Baseball

6 p.m. Arcola Logging vs. Middleburg Steak & Seafood, Lions Field

6 p.m. Aycock Auto vs. Lions Club, Kiwanis Field

 

7-9 Coach Pitch Softball

7 p.m. Lady Blaze vs. Union level Timber, Kiwanis Field

 

10-12 Baseball

7:15 p.m. Warrenton Insurance vs. KMC Trucking, Lions Field

 

Monday, June 6

 

Tee Ball

6 p.m. A.M. Newsom vs. J&J Logging, Capps Field

7 p.m. V.J. Sykes Enterprises vs. First Citizens, Capps Field

 

Tuesday, June 7

 

Tee Ball

6 p.m. Tarheel Tire vs. C3 Farm & Timber, Capps Field

7 p.m. First Citizens vs. J&J Logging, Capps Field

 

10-12 Softball

6 p.m. Blaylock Funeral Home vs. Macon Mini Storage, Lions Field

7:15 p.m. Parham’s Automotive vs. Union Level Timber, Lions Field