Monday, May 22
Tee Ball
Tarheel Tire 5 5 5 5 – 20
C3 Farm & Timber 0 0 0 5 – 5
Tarheel Tire (20)
Grier Bolton 3 hits, Cameron Choplin 3 hits, Sawyer Kelly 3 hits, Zelma Steinbach 3 hits, Cameron Edmonds 3 hits, Lilly Capps 2 hits, Ryder Harmon 2 hits, Peyton Bice 2 hits, Micah Garcia 2 hits, Kemari Hargrove 2 hits
C3 Farm & Timber (5)
Ian Bowen 2 hits, Brie Campbell 2 hits
Rendi’s 1 5 0 3 – 9
W.C. Houndsmen 5 5 1 3 – 14
Rendi’s (9)
Zoie Jones 3 hits, Hykeem Henderson 3 hits, Bryan Fuller 2 hits, Arianna Guess 2 hits
W.C. Houndsmen (14)
Piper Holtzman 3 hits, Tyler Carrington 3 hits, William Bartholomew 3 hits, Mason Harris 3 hits, Jack Dodson 3 hits, Paisleigh Ball 3 hits, Damien Henry 2 hits, Kyleigh Holtzman 2 hits, Lena Holtzman 2 hits, Benjamin Daeke 2 hits
9&10 Baseball
KMC Trucking 3 1 5 5 – 14
Coolie Nation 5 5 1 3 – 14
KMC Trucking (14)
Logan Finch 2 hits, Ethan Smithson 1 hits, Kashawn Adams 1 hit, Giovanni Castillo 1 hit
Coolie Nation (14)
Benton Blackwell 2 hits, Wilton Hawkins 1 hit
11-13 Baseball
Warrenton Insurance 5 0 1 4 – 10
Gregory W. Harris Hauling 1 1 0 0 – 2
Warrenton Insurance (10)
Kenan Gardner 1 hit, Logan Harris 1 hit
Gregory W. Harris Hauling (2)
Adrian Burwell 1 hit
Tuesday, May 23
Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)
First Citizens 4 5 1 5 – 15
Copeland’s Wildlife Control 0 0 0 2 – 2
First Citizens (15)
K’Von Bailey 3 hits, Weston Brauer 2 hits, Tannen Williams 2 hits, Rylan Wise 2 hits, Kevin Nunez 2 hits, Ja’keem Hinton 1 hit, Jasiah Harrison 1 hit
Copeland’s Wildlife Control (2)
Neymar Williams 2 hits, Ryan Clayton 1 hit, Quinn Koestering 1 hit, Gavin Quinitchette 1 hit
Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)
Parham’s Automotive
0 2 5 1 0 4 – 12
Union Level Land & Timber
1 0 0 0 4 X – 5
Parham’s Automotive (12)
Hailey Richardson 2 hits, Kaia Vavia 2 hits, Harper Powell 2 hits, Sadie Moseley 2 hits, Amani Brame 2 hits, Sadie Ely 1 hit, Journi Burnette 1 hit, Cali Richardson 1 hit, Cali Huggins 1 hit
Union Level Land & Timber (5)
Madison Peoples 1 hit, Hanalee Antill 1 hit, Layla Collins 1 hit, Reagan Dodson 1 hit
10-13 Softball
Blaylock Funeral Home
5 4 5 – 14
Lake Country Retrievers
1 2 4 – 7
Blaylock Funeral Home (14)
Da’Najah Burwell 2 hits, Sayde Young 1 hit, Jamara Oliver 1 hit, Skylar Currin 1 hit, Akhari McCormick 1 hit
Lake Country Retreivers (7)
Avery Seaman 1 hit
11-13 Baseball
Warrenton Insurance 5 5 5 – 15
Baldie’s Barbershop 2 0 3 – 5
Warrenton Insurance (15)
Chase Bolton 2 hits, James Chambers 1 hit, Logan Harris 1 hit, Carter Edmonds 1 hit, Jayden McAdams 1 hit, Charles Townes 1 hit
Baldie’s Barbershop (5)
Devin Hargrove 2 hits, Cole Donati 1 hit, Jonathan Thomas 1 hit, Zayvion Alston 1 hit
Wednesday, May 24
Tee Ball
Aycock Auto 3 0 0 2 – 5
C3 Farm & Timber 5 4 4 X – 13
Aycock Auto (5)
Austin Robertson 3 hits, Wyatt Newton 3 hits, Jayda Hargrove 3 hits, Jackson Koestering 2 hits, Bryce Vanderpoel 2 hits, Nia Headley 2 hits, I’Mani Bullock 2 hits, Jameson Fuller 2 hits
C3 Farm & Timber (13)
Joshua Hargrove 2 hits, Harper Wall 2 hits, Thomas Wischhusen 2 hits, Brie Campbell 2 hits, Luke Antill 2 hits, Jayson Hargrove 2 hits, Nova Waymer 2 hits, Nathaniel Messner 2 hits
A&S Pest 0 5 5 2 – 12
Abbott Construction 4 4 1 X – 9
A&S Pest (12)
Micah Abernathy 3 hits, Andrell Macklin 3 hits, Sevyn Burnette 3 hits, Landon Richardson 3 hits, Neveah Williams 2 hits, Jaxon Russell 2 hits, London Hargrove 2 hits, Taaj Burwell 2 hits, Ava Jarmon 2 hits
Abbott Construction (9)
Lily Orr 3 hits, Harper Abbott 2 hits, Zavion Hymon 2 hits, Alexis Pegram 2 hits, Dylan Hargrove 2 hits, Connor Campbell 2 hits, Jaquiem Oliver 2 hits
10-13 Softball
Macon Mini Storage
5 4 2 3 – 14
Lake Country Retrievers
5 5 5 X – 15
Macon Mini Storage (14)
Faith Falkner 2 hits, Serenity Harris 1 hit, Shy’Anne Norwood 1 hit, D’Niyah Richardson 1 hit,
Lake Country Retrievers (15)
Avery Seaman 1 hit, Britani Bartolo 1 hit
9&10 Baseball
KMC Trucking 5 5 4 – 14
Arcola Logging 4 4 X – 8
KMC Trucking (14)
Caiden Rudd 1 hit
Arcola Logging (8)
Andrew Black 1 hit, Trevor Dennis 1 hit, Zeayr Miles 1 hit
Thursday, May 25
Tee Ball
Abbott Construction
3 5 1 5 – 14
Inez Forest Industries
3 5 0 2 – 10
Abbott Construction (14)
Lily Orr 3 hits, Harper Abbott 3 hits, Zavion Hymon 3 hits, Alexis Pegram 3 hits, Dylan Hargrove 3 hits, Zyla Alexander 3 hits, Jaquiem Oliver 3 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 2 hits, Santiago Guevara 2 hits
Inez Forest Industries (10)
Hunter Compton 3 hits, Avery Harris 3 hits, Bryson Stancil 3 hits, Gracyn Stancil 2 hits, Ella Powell 2 hits, Christian Lewis 2 hits, Cameron Lewis 2 hits Cooper Stegall 2 hits
Aycock Auto 1 1 0 – 2
A&S Pest 5 5 3 – 13
Aycock Auto (2)
Austin Robertson 2 hits, Jameson Fuller 2 hits
A&S Pest (13)
Micah Abernathy 3 hits, David Bacon 3 hits, Neveah Williams 2 hits, Jaxon Russell 2 hits, London Hargrove 2 hits, Taaj Burwell 2 hits
Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)
Lions Club 2 1 3 2 3 – 11
Copeland’s Wildlife Control 0 0 0 0 X – 0
Lions Club (11)
Jase Jessup 3 hits, Corbin Steinbach 2 hits, Levi Endecott 2 hits, Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Carlos Hargrove 2 hits, Chase Owens 2 hits, Tucker Harris 1 hit
Copeland’s Wildlife Control (0)
Cameron Wilson 1 hit
Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)
Lawrence & Perry BBQ
4 0 0 1 0 2 – 7
Parham’s Automotive
1 1 1 3 0 2 – 8
Lawrence & Perry BBQ (7)
Carter Ellis 2 hits, Saleena Daise 2 hits, Emerson Kelly 1 hit, Stella Wade 1 hit, Hallie Gardner 1 hit, Madison Kennedy 1 hit, Jamaya Oliver 1 hit
Parham’s Automotive (8)
Hailey Richardson 1 hit, Z’Riyah Hymon 1 hit, Journi Burnette 1 hit, Kaia Vavia 1 hit, Harper Powell 1 hit, Amani Brame 1 hit
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday, June 8
Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)
6 p.m.: First Citizens vs. Lions Club, Capps Field
Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)
7:15 p.m.: Parham’s Automotive vs. Lawrence & Perry BBQ, Capps Field
Monday, June 12
11-13 Baseball
7 p.m.: Henderson-Vance vs. Gregory W. Harris Hauling, Lions Field
Tuesday, June 13
Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)
6 p.m.: First Citizens vs. Lions Club, Capps Field
Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)
7:15 p.m.: Parham’s Automotive vs. Lawrence & Perry BBQ, Capps Field
Wednesday, June 14
9&10 Baseball
6 p.m.: KMC Trucking vs. Coolie Nation, Lions Field
11-13 Baseball
7:30 p.m.: Baldie’s Barbershop vs. Gregory W. Harris Hauling, Lions Field
10-13 Softball
7 p.m.: Henderson-Vance vs. Blaylock Funeral Home, Capps Field
