Monday, May 22

Tee Ball

Tarheel Tire 5  5  5  5 – 20

C3 Farm & Timber 0  0  0  5  – 5

Tarheel Tire (20)

Grier Bolton 3 hits, Cameron Choplin 3 hits, Sawyer Kelly 3 hits, Zelma Steinbach 3 hits, Cameron Edmonds 3 hits, Lilly Capps 2 hits, Ryder Harmon 2 hits, Peyton Bice 2 hits, Micah Garcia 2 hits, Kemari Hargrove 2 hits

C3 Farm & Timber (5)

Ian Bowen 2 hits, Brie Campbell 2 hits

Rendi’s 1  5  0  3  – 9

W.C. Houndsmen 5  5  1  3 – 14

Rendi’s (9)

Zoie Jones 3 hits, Hykeem Henderson 3 hits, Bryan Fuller 2 hits, Arianna Guess 2 hits

W.C. Houndsmen (14)

Piper Holtzman 3 hits, Tyler Carrington 3 hits, William Bartholomew 3 hits, Mason Harris 3 hits, Jack Dodson 3 hits, Paisleigh Ball 3 hits, Damien Henry 2 hits, Kyleigh Holtzman 2 hits, Lena Holtzman 2 hits, Benjamin Daeke 2 hits

9&10 Baseball

KMC Trucking 3  1  5  5 – 14

Coolie Nation 5  5  1  3  – 14

KMC Trucking (14)

Logan Finch 2 hits, Ethan Smithson 1 hits, Kashawn Adams 1 hit, Giovanni Castillo 1 hit

Coolie Nation (14)

Benton Blackwell 2 hits, Wilton Hawkins 1 hit

11-13 Baseball

Warrenton Insurance 5  0  1  4 – 10

Gregory W. Harris Hauling 1  1  0  0 – 2

Warrenton Insurance (10)

Kenan Gardner 1 hit, Logan Harris 1 hit

Gregory W. Harris Hauling (2)

Adrian Burwell 1 hit

Tuesday, May 23

Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)

First Citizens 4  5  1  5 – 15

Copeland’s Wildlife Control 0  0  0  2 – 2

First Citizens (15)

K’Von Bailey 3 hits, Weston Brauer 2 hits, Tannen Williams 2 hits, Rylan Wise 2 hits, Kevin Nunez 2 hits, Ja’keem Hinton 1 hit, Jasiah Harrison 1 hit

Copeland’s Wildlife Control (2)

Neymar Williams 2 hits, Ryan Clayton 1 hit, Quinn Koestering 1 hit, Gavin Quinitchette 1 hit

Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)

Parham’s Automotive

0  2  5  1  0  4  – 12

Union Level Land & Timber

1  0  0  0  4  X – 5

Parham’s Automotive (12)

Hailey Richardson 2 hits, Kaia Vavia 2 hits, Harper Powell 2 hits, Sadie Moseley  2 hits, Amani Brame 2 hits, Sadie Ely 1 hit, Journi Burnette 1 hit, Cali Richardson 1 hit, Cali Huggins 1 hit

Union Level Land & Timber (5)

Madison Peoples 1 hit, Hanalee Antill 1 hit, Layla Collins 1 hit, Reagan Dodson 1 hit

10-13 Softball

Blaylock Funeral Home

5  4  5 – 14

Lake Country Retrievers

1  2  4 – 7

Blaylock Funeral Home (14)

Da’Najah Burwell 2 hits, Sayde Young 1 hit, Jamara Oliver 1 hit, Skylar Currin 1 hit, Akhari McCormick 1 hit

Lake Country Retreivers (7)

Avery Seaman 1 hit

11-13 Baseball

Warrenton Insurance 5  5  5  – 15

Baldie’s Barbershop 2  0  3 – 5  

Warrenton Insurance (15)

Chase Bolton 2 hits, James Chambers 1 hit, Logan Harris 1 hit, Carter Edmonds 1 hit, Jayden McAdams 1 hit, Charles Townes 1 hit

Baldie’s Barbershop (5)

Devin Hargrove 2 hits, Cole Donati 1 hit, Jonathan Thomas 1 hit, Zayvion Alston 1 hit

Wednesday, May 24

Tee Ball

Aycock Auto 3  0  0  2  – 5

C3 Farm & Timber 5  4  4  X – 13

Aycock Auto (5)

Austin Robertson 3 hits, Wyatt Newton 3 hits, Jayda Hargrove 3 hits, Jackson Koestering 2 hits, Bryce Vanderpoel 2 hits, Nia Headley 2 hits, I’Mani Bullock 2 hits, Jameson Fuller 2 hits

C3 Farm & Timber (13)

Joshua Hargrove 2 hits, Harper Wall 2 hits, Thomas Wischhusen 2 hits, Brie Campbell 2 hits, Luke Antill 2 hits, Jayson Hargrove 2 hits, Nova Waymer 2 hits, Nathaniel Messner 2 hits

A&S Pest 0  5  5  2  – 12

Abbott Construction 4  4  1  X – 9

A&S Pest (12)

Micah Abernathy 3 hits, Andrell Macklin 3 hits, Sevyn Burnette 3 hits, Landon Richardson 3 hits, Neveah Williams 2 hits, Jaxon Russell 2 hits, London Hargrove 2 hits, Taaj Burwell 2 hits, Ava Jarmon 2 hits

Abbott Construction (9)

Lily Orr 3 hits, Harper Abbott 2 hits, Zavion  Hymon 2 hits, Alexis Pegram 2 hits, Dylan Hargrove 2 hits, Connor Campbell 2 hits, Jaquiem Oliver 2 hits

10-13 Softball

Macon Mini Storage

5  4  2  3  – 14

Lake Country Retrievers    

 5  5  5  X – 15

Macon Mini Storage (14)

Faith Falkner 2 hits, Serenity Harris 1 hit, Shy’Anne Norwood 1 hit, D’Niyah Richardson 1 hit,

Lake Country Retrievers (15)

Avery Seaman 1 hit, Britani Bartolo 1 hit

9&10 Baseball

KMC Trucking 5  5  4 – 14

Arcola Logging 4  4  X  – 8

KMC Trucking (14)

Caiden Rudd 1 hit

Arcola Logging (8)

Andrew Black 1 hit, Trevor Dennis 1 hit, Zeayr Miles 1 hit

Thursday, May 25

Tee Ball

Abbott Construction

3  5  1  5 – 14

Inez Forest Industries

3  5  0  2 – 10

Abbott Construction (14)

Lily Orr 3 hits, Harper Abbott 3 hits, Zavion Hymon 3 hits, Alexis Pegram 3 hits, Dylan Hargrove 3 hits, Zyla Alexander 3 hits, Jaquiem Oliver 3 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 2 hits, Santiago Guevara 2 hits

Inez Forest Industries (10)

Hunter Compton 3 hits, Avery Harris 3 hits, Bryson Stancil 3 hits, Gracyn Stancil 2 hits, Ella Powell 2 hits, Christian Lewis 2 hits, Cameron Lewis 2 hits Cooper Stegall 2 hits

Aycock Auto 1  1  0 – 2

A&S Pest 5  5  3 – 13

Aycock Auto (2)

Austin Robertson 2 hits, Jameson Fuller 2 hits

A&S Pest (13)

Micah Abernathy 3 hits, David Bacon 3 hits, Neveah Williams 2 hits, Jaxon Russell 2 hits, London Hargrove 2 hits, Taaj Burwell 2 hits

Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)

Lions Club 2  1  3  2  3 – 11

Copeland’s Wildlife Control 0  0  0  0  X – 0

Lions Club (11)

Jase Jessup 3 hits, Corbin Steinbach 2 hits, Levi Endecott 2 hits, Lawson Pernell 2 hits, Carlos Hargrove 2 hits, Chase Owens 2 hits, Tucker Harris 1 hit

Copeland’s Wildlife Control (0)

Cameron Wilson 1 hit

Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)

Lawrence & Perry BBQ

 4  0  0  1  0  2  – 7

Parham’s Automotive

1  1  1  3  0  2 – 8

Lawrence & Perry BBQ (7)

Carter Ellis 2 hits, Saleena Daise 2 hits, Emerson Kelly 1 hit, Stella Wade 1 hit, Hallie Gardner 1 hit, Madison Kennedy 1 hit, Jamaya Oliver 1 hit

Parham’s Automotive (8)

Hailey Richardson 1 hit, Z’Riyah Hymon 1 hit, Journi Burnette 1 hit, Kaia Vavia 1 hit, Harper Powell 1 hit, Amani Brame 1 hit

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, June 8

Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)

6 p.m.: First Citizens vs. Lions Club, Capps Field

Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)

7:15 p.m.: Parham’s Automotive vs. Lawrence & Perry BBQ, Capps Field

Monday, June 12

11-13 Baseball

7 p.m.: Henderson-Vance vs. Gregory W. Harris Hauling, Lions Field

Tuesday, June 13

Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)

6 p.m.: First Citizens vs. Lions Club, Capps Field

Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)

7:15 p.m.: Parham’s Automotive vs. Lawrence & Perry BBQ, Capps Field

Wednesday, June 14

9&10 Baseball

6 p.m.: KMC Trucking vs. Coolie Nation, Lions Field

11-13 Baseball

7:30 p.m.: Baldie’s Barbershop vs. Gregory W. Harris Hauling, Lions Field

10-13 Softball

7 p.m.: Henderson-Vance vs. Blaylock Funeral Home, Capps Field

 