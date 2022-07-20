Warren County Parks and Recreation continues its registration for several fall sports.
• Flag football is offered for youth ages 6-9. The fee is $10, and the registration deadline is Aug. 8. Games will be played at the Warren County Recreational Complex. Coaches are needed.
• Tackle football is offered for youth ages 10-12. The fee is $15, and the registration deadline is Aug. 1. Due to participation in another league, physicals are required. There will also be admission fees for games and travel for away games.
• Cheerleading is offered for ages 6-12. The fee is $10, and the registration deadline is Aug. 8.
To register for these fall sports, go to the Parks and Recreation website at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation or call 252-257-2272.
