Warren County’s Eagles were rewarded for a solid season by being selected to host a home state playoff game.
The Eagles (6-4, 5-3) finished in the top tier in their Eastern 9/1-A conference and will host Lakewood at the Eagles Nest Friday night at 7 p.m.
Lakewood is located at Roseboro in the southeast part of the state. The Leopards posted a 5-5 record and went 1-3 in their conference.
FRIDAY NIGHT CONFERENCE RESULTS
Northwest 32, Rocky Mount Prep 0
Northampton County 26, Weldon 14
PLAYOFF GAMES THIS WEEK
KIPP Pride at North Edgecombe
Jones County at Northampton County.
Perquimans County at Wilson Prep
Southeast Halifax at North Duplin
Weldon at Northside-Pinetown
Rocky Mt. Prep at Southside-Chocowinity
Northwest Halifax at Hobbton
Lakewood at Warren County
