Warren County’s Eagles were rewarded for a solid season by being selected to host a home state  playoff game.  

The Eagles  (6-4, 5-3) finished in the top tier in their Eastern 9/1-A conference and will host Lakewood at the Eagles Nest Friday night at 7 p.m.  

Lakewood is located at Roseboro in the southeast part of the state.  The Leopards posted a 5-5 record and went 1-3 in their conference.

FRIDAY NIGHT CONFERENCE RESULTS

Northwest 32, Rocky Mount Prep  0

Northampton County 26, Weldon 14

PLAYOFF GAMES THIS WEEK

KIPP Pride at North Edgecombe

Jones County at Northampton County.

Perquimans County at Wilson Prep

Southeast Halifax at North Duplin

Weldon at Northside-Pinetown

Rocky Mt. Prep at Southside-Chocowinity

Northwest Halifax at Hobbton

Lakewood at Warren County