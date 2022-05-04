The 2022 Tar Roanoke All Conference Track Championship was held at Northampton County High School on April 27.
After a number of delays, the six-plus hour track meet that started at 1:30 p.m. concluded at 8 p.m. However, Warren County athletes didn’t let the time delay distractions keep them from turning in some strong performances. The Warren County boys’ and girls’ teams recorded many personal bets and top eight finishes, scoring point for their team.
Three athletes turned the time delay distractions into a positive by qualifying for the 1A East Regional, which will be held on Saturday, May 14, at Pamlico High School. Qualifiers are chosen based on meeting the minimum standards set by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
Warren County High School qualifiers
Boys’ Shot Put: Leslie Williams, 44’1 feet
Girls’ Shot Put: Symia Chapman, 30 feet
Girls’ 300M Hurdles: Amiliana Simmons, 53.11 seconds
Local Tar Roanoke All Conference Championship results
Girls’ Shot Put: first place, Symia Chapman, 29-06
Boys’ Shot Put: first place, Leslie Williams, 44-01; fourth place, Tyjee Covington, 37-00; eighth place, Theodore Madison, 33-10
Girls’ Discus Throw: third place, Symia Chapman, 80-10
Boys’ Discus Throw: fifth place, Leslie Williams, 99-03
Girls’ Long Jump: eighth place, Naz-Jai Hargrove, 11-07
Boys’ Long Jump: eighth place, Demontay Hawkins, 16-08
Boys’ 100 Metter Dash: seventh place, Amonta Jordan, 11.95; eighth place, Azayvion Hunter, 12.30
Boys’ 4x100 Meter Relay: fourth place, Warren County, 46.84
Girls’ 400 Meter Dash: fifth place, Chaliyah Richardson, 1:15.65
Boys’ 400 Meter Dash: third place, Quinn Christmas, 56.06; sixth place, Samaurion West, 58.87
Girls’ 300 Meter Hurdles: first place, Amiliana Simmons, 53.11
Girls’ 800 Meter Run: fifth place, Katelyn Richardson, 4:07.97; sixth place, Alana Lynch, 4:17.78
Boys’ 800 Meter Run: fifth place, Quinn Christmas, 2:47.84
Girls’ 200 Meter Dash: second place, Amiliana Simmons, 28.99
Boys’ 200 Meter Dash: fifth place, Demontay Hawkins, 25.15; eighth place, Amonta Jordan, 25.52
Boys’ 4x400 Meter Relay: first place, Warren County, 3:59.46
Girls’ team scores (16 events scored): first place, KIPP Pride High School, 142.5; second place, Northampton County, 59.5; third place, Southeast Halifax, 53; fourth place, Northwest Halifax, 49.5; fifth place, Warren County, 46; sixth place, Wilson Preparatory Academy, 44; seventh place, Rocky Mount Prep, 43; eighth place, North Edgecombe, 41; ninth place, Weldon, 34.5
Boys’ team scores (17 events scored): first place, Northampton County, 128; second place, Southeast Halifax, 115.5; third place, North Edgecombe, 94; fourth place, Warren County, 62; fifth place, Wilson Preparatory Academy, 59; sixth place, KIPP Pride High School, 47.5; seventh place, Rocky Mount Prep, 47; eighth place (tie), Northwest Halifax and Weldon, 9.
