The recent Kittrell Job Corps Center Intramural Basketball Championship game drew a crowd as teams Ballerz and Free Smoke went head to head to see who dominates the court.
The game ended 40-37, with Free Smoke making a major comeback from a small point deficit early in the game.
The team is coached by Edmund Branch, a Warren County native from Wise and 2006 Warren County High School graduate. Branch is a residential advisor at Kittrell Job Corps Center, where he works with young men, helping them to gain their trade and to be a listening ear for them.
Team Free Smoke and Coach Branch finished with a 9-2 record.
