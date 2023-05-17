Kittrrell Job Corps.jpg

The Kittrell Job Corps Center Free Smoke, coached by Warren County native Edmund Branch, wins the recent Intramural Basketball Championship.

The recent Kittrell Job Corps Center Intramural Basketball Championship game drew a crowd as teams Ballerz and Free Smoke went head to head to see who dominates the court.

The game ended 40-37, with Free Smoke making a major comeback from a small point deficit early in the game.

The team is coached by Edmund Branch, a Warren County native from Wise and 2006 Warren County High School graduate. Branch is a residential advisor at Kittrell Job Corps Center, where he works with young men, helping them to gain their trade and to be a listening ear for them.

Team Free Smoke and Coach Branch finished with a 9-2 record.