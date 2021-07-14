Warren County High School was well represented among student-athletes named to the Northern Carolina Conference’s 2021 All Conference list for varsity baseball.
Semaj Alexander, a member of the Class of 2021, was named All Conference. He received a number of honors last month as WCHS presented its athletic awards: Bob Price Award/Male Athlete of the Year, Lineman of the Year in varsity football and MVP in varsity baseball.
Several WCHS student-athletes were named to the All Conference Honorable Mention list:
• Christian Bartholomew, a rising senior
• Josh Tucker, a rising sophomore
• Jamel Moss, a rising senior
