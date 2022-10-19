Homecoming football.jpg

IVAN RICHARDSON/The Warren Record

EAGLES HEAD TO HOMECOMING VICTORY—The Warren County High School Eagles celebrate Homecoming in good fashion Saturday afternoon by defeating Southeast Halifax by a score of 44-42 in overtime. The win was the Eagles’ sixth of the season.

 

After scoring more than 40 points for the fifth time in their last six games, the Warren County Eagles will wrap up the regular season with a Friday night tilt at the Eagles Nest.

The Eagles got their sixth win of the year with an overtime win over Southeast Halifax, 44-42, here Saturday afternoon.  In a game that was close all the way, the difference came in the OT.  Warren County converted the two-point conversion while holding the Trojans out of the end zone.

The win put the Eagles at 6-3, 5-2 for the season.  Warren County will finish their regular season when they host North Edgecombe here Friday night at 7 p.m. 

CONFERENCE GAMES FRIDAY NIGHT

Northampton County 

at Northwest

Rocky Mount Prep 

at Wilson Prep

Weldon at KIPP Pride

North Edgecombe 

at Warren County

CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Northampton County    7-1

Wilson Prep                     6-2

Warren County               5-2

North Edgecombe          5-3

Southeast Halifax           4-4

Weldon                            2-4

KIPP Pride                        2-6

Northwest Halifax          1-7

Rocky Mount Prep         0-7

RESULTS LAST WEEK

Warren County 44,  Southeast 42  OT

North Edgecombe 36, Weldon 16

Northampton 38, Wilson Prep 16

KIPP Pride 26, Northwest 12

For more scenes from the Homecoming game, see the gallery to the left of this article.