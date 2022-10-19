After scoring more than 40 points for the fifth time in their last six games, the Warren County Eagles will wrap up the regular season with a Friday night tilt at the Eagles Nest.
The Eagles got their sixth win of the year with an overtime win over Southeast Halifax, 44-42, here Saturday afternoon. In a game that was close all the way, the difference came in the OT. Warren County converted the two-point conversion while holding the Trojans out of the end zone.
The win put the Eagles at 6-3, 5-2 for the season. Warren County will finish their regular season when they host North Edgecombe here Friday night at 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE GAMES FRIDAY NIGHT
Northampton County
at Northwest
Rocky Mount Prep
at Wilson Prep
Weldon at KIPP Pride
North Edgecombe
at Warren County
CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Northampton County 7-1
Wilson Prep 6-2
Warren County 5-2
North Edgecombe 5-3
Southeast Halifax 4-4
Weldon 2-4
KIPP Pride 2-6
Northwest Halifax 1-7
Rocky Mount Prep 0-7
RESULTS LAST WEEK
Warren County 44, Southeast 42 OT
North Edgecombe 36, Weldon 16
Northampton 38, Wilson Prep 16
KIPP Pride 26, Northwest 12
For more scenes from the Homecoming game, see the gallery to the left of this article.
