Nakira Bullock represented Warren County High School at the NCHSAA 1A Mideast track and field meet held Saturday, June 19, at Franklinton High School.
The 1A Mideast is represented by 30 schools. Student-athletes had to meet NCHSAA qualifying standards to participate. Bullock, a rising senior, competed in the shot put. She entered the meet as the fifth overall seed with a throw of 30 feet, 10 inches.
The NCHSAA 1A girls’ shot put qualifying standard is 30 feet, 1 inch. Bullock qualified in the preliminaries as one of the top nine out of 12 throwers for the finals. She failed to equal or improve her best throw that qualified her for the Regional. The top four throwers move on to the State 1A Meet.
Bullock’s fifth-place best throw of 29 feet, 6 inches was just a few inches short of a fourth-place spot. This brings to an end a successful track season for Bullock. The first-year thrower finished second in the shot put and third in discus the week before at the Northern Carolina Conference meet on June 8.
She will have another opportunity next season to make it to the state meet. Coaches Wanda Thompson and Morton Jones expressed appreciation for the support of parents and the community this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.