Monday, October 10

 

5-7 Soccer

Dynamo 5

Galaxy 1

Dynamo (5)

Sawyer Kelly 3 goals, Carson Smiley 1 goal, Bryson Stancil 1 goal

Galaxy (1)

Jasiah Harrison 1 goal

 

8-10 Soccer

Fire 6

Sounders 0

Fire (6)

Mason Hughes 3 goals, Logan Finch 2 goals, Ethan Smithson 1 goal

Sounders (0)

No goals scored

 

Tuesday, October 11

 

6-9 Flag Football

Cowboys 13

Panthers 18

 

10-12 Flag Football

Buccaneers 38

Falcons 6

 

Wednesday, October 12

 

5-7 Soccer

Galaxy 4

Wizards 0

Galaxy (4)

Jasiah Harrison 4 goals

Wizards (0)

No goals scored

 

8-10 Soccer

Sounders 1

United 0

Sounders (1)

Briston Shearin 1 goal

United (0)

No goals scored

 

Thursday, October 13

 

11-13 Soccer

Freedom 2

Revolution 0

Freedom (2)

Waldo Rojas 2 goals

Revolution (5)

Alex Moreno 4 goals, Felix Diaz 1 goal

 

Upcoming Games

 

Thursday, October 20

 

11-13 Soccer

6:30 p.m.: Freedom vs. Revolution, Jaycees Field

 

Monday, October 24

 

5-7 Soccer

6 p.m.: Wizards vs. Galaxy, Jaycees Field

8-10 Soccer

6:45 p.m.: United vs. Sounders Jaycees Field

 

Tuesday, October 25

 

6-9 Flag Football

6 p.m.: Panthers vs. Cowboys, Jaycees Field

10-12 Flag Football

6:45 p.m.: Buccaneers vs. Falcons, Jaycees Field

 

Wednesday, October 26

 

5-7 Soccer

6 p.m.: Wizards vs. Dynamo, Jaycees Field

8-10 Soccer

6:45 p.m.: United vs. Fire, Jaycees Field

 