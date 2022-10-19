Monday, October 10
5-7 Soccer
Dynamo 5
Galaxy 1
Dynamo (5)
Sawyer Kelly 3 goals, Carson Smiley 1 goal, Bryson Stancil 1 goal
Galaxy (1)
Jasiah Harrison 1 goal
8-10 Soccer
Fire 6
Sounders 0
Fire (6)
Mason Hughes 3 goals, Logan Finch 2 goals, Ethan Smithson 1 goal
Sounders (0)
No goals scored
Tuesday, October 11
6-9 Flag Football
Cowboys 13
Panthers 18
10-12 Flag Football
Buccaneers 38
Falcons 6
Wednesday, October 12
5-7 Soccer
Galaxy 4
Wizards 0
Galaxy (4)
Jasiah Harrison 4 goals
Wizards (0)
No goals scored
8-10 Soccer
Sounders 1
United 0
Sounders (1)
Briston Shearin 1 goal
United (0)
No goals scored
Thursday, October 13
11-13 Soccer
Freedom 2
Revolution 0
Freedom (2)
Waldo Rojas 2 goals
Revolution (5)
Alex Moreno 4 goals, Felix Diaz 1 goal
Upcoming Games
Thursday, October 20
11-13 Soccer
6:30 p.m.: Freedom vs. Revolution, Jaycees Field
Monday, October 24
5-7 Soccer
6 p.m.: Wizards vs. Galaxy, Jaycees Field
8-10 Soccer
6:45 p.m.: United vs. Sounders Jaycees Field
Tuesday, October 25
6-9 Flag Football
6 p.m.: Panthers vs. Cowboys, Jaycees Field
10-12 Flag Football
6:45 p.m.: Buccaneers vs. Falcons, Jaycees Field
Wednesday, October 26
5-7 Soccer
6 p.m.: Wizards vs. Dynamo, Jaycees Field
8-10 Soccer
6:45 p.m.: United vs. Fire, Jaycees Field
