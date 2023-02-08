Registration for Warren County Parks and Recreation Youth Baseball and Softball Leagues runs from through Feb. 28. The cost is $10, and the league is offered for ages 4-17 (interested individuals that are still in high school can register up to 18 years).
Registration can be completed:
• Online at https://www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office, 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or to register, visit the website or call the office at 252-257-2272.
Parks and Recreation is also seeking volunteer coaches for youth basketball season. Submit volunteer application and background check online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.
