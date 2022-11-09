The Warren County High School varsity football team has much to be proud of this year with a strong regular season leading into the first round of the state playoffs. The Eagles finished the regular season with a 6-4 overall record, 5-3 in conference, to finish fourth in 1A East Conference 9.
The Eagles continued their winning ways on Friday, defeating Lakewood by a score of 32-16 at the Eagles Nest to open its state playoff action. This was the second year in a row that Warren County has hosted a state playoff game. Last year was the first time since 2007 that the Eagles hosted a home playoff game.
Victor Hunt, Jr., head coach and district athletic director, is proud of the growth that his team has demonstrated from 2021 to 2022 and throughout the course of this season.
“Some guys who played last year were young and were role players,” he said. “They did a great job, but we had a very young football team.”
This year’s team is led by seven seniors who have forged a special bond with their head coach. They joined the Eagles as freshmen the same season that Hunt arrived on campus as head coach.
“They are very vital to us,” he said. “They understand expectations. Those guys have been here. They understand the standards. They set the standards for us.”
Hunt is proud of how they have developed as players and as young men, growing from a time when they were getting used to competing at the high school level to the present, when the coach said “everything is clicking.”
“Watching them grow and develop is a great thing to see and witness,” he said. It’s a joy to have kids like this.”
For the players, there really is no off season. Hunt recalled that last year, the Eagles lost in the second round in the state players on a Friday. Two days later, the team — especially the juniors who are seniors this year — were ready to come in and “get after it,” as Hunt put it.
“We always look to the next season,” he said. “We always keep our heads down and keep working. There’s a lot of dedication, sweat and tears.”
This year’s team features a combination of experienced and new players. Key players for the Eagles include offensive and defensive linemen Theo Madison and Trent Williams, running back and defensive lineman Noah Dortch and quarterback Najah Williams.
For Coach Hunt, the team’s toughest game also proved to be the best learning experience. The Eagles faced Northampton County with first place in the conference on the line. The Jaguars have developed a reputation for being good every year.
“It was a big deal,” Hunt said. “We have not been in first place for a long time. Unfortunately, we didn’t win, but we learned from it. We’re good enough. We have to make sure we do what we need to do all the time. There is still work to do.”
That attitude has taken the Eagles to the state playoffs, but Hunt is proud of more than just his team’s work on and off the field. He described them as leaders in school who have developed into good young men.
“I’m super proud of our guys’ effort,” Hunt said. “I’m proud of their growth as young men and their character. Wins and losses matter, but I care more about their growth as human beings. I’m proud of their growth as young men.”
Warren County will travel to Goldsboro on Thursday night to face Rosewood. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
