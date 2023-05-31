There’s an old adage that you can predict a person’s future by their past. If a person has been successful in everything they’ve done, they are likely to continue on that path of success in their future.
And that adage applies to the 2023 winner of the prestigious Bob Price Memorial Scholarship, Katelyn Richardson.
The scholarship is awarded annually to a top Warren County High School senior student-athlete by the Norlina High School Athletic Alumni Association. It honors the “Coach” who graduated from Wake Forest and spent all 30 years of his career coaching four sports for the Blue Waves and winning many championships in football, basketball, girls’ basketball and baseball.
Katelyn is a most impressive winner. As she prepares for college life, not only did she graduate from Warren Early College High School with a 3.7 grade point average, but she also graduated from Vance-Granville Community College with an associate in arts degree.
In addition to her academic accomplishments, Katelyn participated in several worthy civic endeavors. She is a volunteer fireman for the Arcola VFD, is a member of the N.C. Native American Youth Organization and a member of UNITY, the United National Indian Tribal Youth.
She will enter UNC-Pembroke in the fall as a junior. Katelyn plans to major in criminal justice and pursue a career in that most worthwhile field.
Her academic and athletic career at WCHS has been outstanding. In sports she played on the basketball, volleyball and track teams. She was a key member of the Lady Eagles’ basketball team, which was one of the best this season. Katelyn is mulling over walking on at UNC-P, whose basketball team made the NCAA Division II regionals for the first time this year.
Katelyn cites the team concept when asked to name her favorite sport. “The sportsmanship bonds over an entire season and playing on a winning team were the things I took away from playing this year,” she said.
Not only did Katelyn play three sports and commute to two schools each day, she also worked part-time at Chic-fil-A and George’s Restaurant. Though her downtime is limited, she says she enjoys music and hanging out with her friends, and the Pow-wows of her Native American community.
Katelyn is the daughter of Jacqueline and Wakoda Richardson and has two siblings, Makayla and Cameron.
The memorial honors Norlina’s top athletes, which each year, cites several of the top athletic alumni who have passed on. This year the Blue Waves honor greats Bobby Jones, Larry Stegall and Linwood Felts.
The scholarship is presented at the WCHS Athletic Awards Banquet.
