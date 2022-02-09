The Warren County men’s varsity basketball team fell to the Rocky Mount Prep Jaguars in front of a home crowd last week 64-45. With the loss, the Eagles’ conference record dropped to 2-11, and their overall record to 2-17.
It was Senior Night, when the men’s and women’s varsity basketball players were honored before the men’s varsity game tipped off. The Eagles started off strong, but just couldn’t seem to keep the momentum and cohesiveness through all four quarters.
Eagles senior No. 1 Jeremy Daniel started off the show with the first basket of the night for both teams, wasting no time getting the home crowd’s attention. The Jaguars No. 13 Latrell Davis quickly answered though, with an easy bucket to even the game 2-2. The first quarter was characterized by strong ball handling from Warren County and a struggle for the Jaguars to make shots fall on valiant attempts. Daniel added another two points to the board for the Eagles on a baseline drive that culminated with a dunk that brought Eagles’ fans to their feet with 3:50 remaining. The score at the end of the first quarter had the Eagles leading 22-12.
The Jaguars’ perseverance eventually paid off. The second quarter was a back and forth between Davis and Daniel, each one trying to answer for the last bucket his competitor made. Davis showed off his athleticism and speed taking the ball end to end several times for easy layups. Daniel would answer many of Davis’ drives, but the Jaguars’ outside shooting that came alive in the second quarter began to chip away at the Eagles’ lead. The Jaguars would go into halftime leading 35-26.
Warren County’s defense switched to a zone in the second half in an effort to combat the successful outside shooting of the Jaguars. But the Jaguars were not caught on their heels even momentarily, and were able to execute several pick and rolls, cutting down low towards the basket that led to layups. The Eagles were not able to get in a rhythm on offense in the third and fourth quarters, and the Jaguars would go on to win 64-45. It was the first conference win of the season for the visitors.
