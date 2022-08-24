Warren County and Vance County opened the 2022 season Friday night with a barnburner that ended with the visiting Vipers scoring the winning touchdown in the final 30 seconds of the contest for a 20-16 win.
Playing before a large crowd in their home stadium, the Eagles scored in the second quarter. The Eagles’ Tyler Wharton made the first big defensive play on a pick six deep in Vipers’ territory. Warren County added the PAT for an 8-0 lead. Wharton led the defense with seven tackles.
Behind the passing of quarterback Nazir Garrett, the Vipers trimmed the margin to 8-6 on a 16-yard TD.
Warren County had two TDs called back in the game. One came on a perfect pass from QB Najah Williams in the corner. The receiver made a great catch and appeared to get one foot down in the end zone before being tackled out of bounds. However, the ruling was he didn’t get the foot down, and the play was ruled an incomplete pass. Williams went 6 for 12 passing for 97 yards.
Vance tallied the only score of the third quarter on a 40-yard TD over the middle of the field, then converted the PAT for a 14-8 lead.
Vance had a chance to ice the game late in the fourth quarter, but was faced with a punting situation deep on their end of the field. A snap over the punter’s head landed deep in the Vipers’ end zone. The punter ran out of the end zone, making it only to the Viper five-yard line. From there, the Eagles’ Noah Dorth ran the ball in on both the TD and PAT for a 16-14 lead with just over two minutes left in the game. Dorth finished the night with 11 carries for 40 yards against a touch Vance defensive line.
But the Vipers did not panic, and behind QB Garrett, took it 70 yards for the score. The go-ahead TD came with just 25 seconds remaining in the game for a 20-16 Vance win.
NOTES: Vance County plays in a 3-A league, while the Eagles play in a 1-A conference, where they should be among the favorites to win it all this season………A tip of the sombrero to our friends at WIZS-Radio in Henderson for their assistance in helping us ID the Viper players.
NEXT GAME for the Eagles: vs. Oxford Webb here at the Eagles’ Nest Friday night, 7 p.m.
